Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.11. 254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 251,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procept BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.