Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $637,630.27 and $415,172.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.82 or 0.07651028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,743.45 or 0.99923498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,740,345 coins and its circulating supply is 39,677,541 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

