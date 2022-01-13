Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

