ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 6.7%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 564,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 468,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$60.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 12.22.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

