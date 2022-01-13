Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 790% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

About Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones SA engages in the media, entertainment and information services business. It operates through the following segments: Education, Radio, Press and Others. The Education segment offers educational books, and services and materials related to the education systems. The Radio segment deals with broadcasting of advertising, the organization and management of events, as well as the provision of other supplementary services.

