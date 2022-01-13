ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 660,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,999,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,595,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.