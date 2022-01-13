Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

