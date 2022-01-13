Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of PRU opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $116.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.