Pundi X[new] Market Cap Achieves $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.42 or 0.07674204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,771.91 or 0.99635856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068847 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.