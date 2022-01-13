Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $13,223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $12,419,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

