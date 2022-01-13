Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Century Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPSC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

