Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Reduced by Analyst

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

UTZ opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $64,841.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,413 shares of company stock worth $5,291,696. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 40.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.