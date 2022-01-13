Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

