Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after purchasing an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

