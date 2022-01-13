Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Truist Securities (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Truist Securities reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $144.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

