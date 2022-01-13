Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenet Healthcare Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on THC. Truist boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Shares of THC opened at $76.82 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.