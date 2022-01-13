Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Cut by Desjardins (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

