Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Truist reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.84. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

