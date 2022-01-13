Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SAMG opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $378,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

