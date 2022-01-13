QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $220.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $186.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

