Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 29,052.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.