QuickSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $86.68 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $265.00 or 0.00619183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $86.68 million and $11.73 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.39 or 0.07648402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.61 or 0.99949307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067933 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

