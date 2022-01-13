Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.83. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 491 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

