RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.