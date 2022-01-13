RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.
Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
