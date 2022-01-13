Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186,730 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $107,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after buying an additional 170,736 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.