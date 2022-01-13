Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $84.69 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 43.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,468 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $84,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $773.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.26. The firm has a market cap of $316.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

