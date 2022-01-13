Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009,485 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $158,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25,652.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 61,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 724.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 241,834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $41.48 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

