Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 40,429 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,429 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $45,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 248,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $226.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.