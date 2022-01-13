Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,904 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $226.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.30. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.73 and a 12 month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

