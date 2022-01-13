Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Cap Reaches $55.50 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $55.50 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00075649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.98 or 0.07661199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.97 or 0.99908699 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

