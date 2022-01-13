Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) CEO Martin Mackay Purchases 5,504 Shares of Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) CEO Martin Mackay acquired 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. Rallybio Corp has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $7,032,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

