Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $18.14

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $17.31. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

