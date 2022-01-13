Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $18.14

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $17.31. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.