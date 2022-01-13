RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 3.5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 5,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,295 shares of company stock valued at $353,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,769,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

