Raymond James & Associates Acquires 35,742 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.88% of FS Bancorp worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

