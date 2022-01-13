Raymond James & Associates Acquires 451 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 114.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 11.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 116.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of BLD opened at $244.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

