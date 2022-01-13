Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.