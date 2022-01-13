Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,027.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 211,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU opened at $55.89 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.