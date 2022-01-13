Raymond James & Associates Has $2.70 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 15,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 2,113.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of MTH opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

