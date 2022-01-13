Raymond James & Associates Purchases 656 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Saia were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Saia by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Saia by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $283.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

