Raymond James & Associates Sells 112 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 115.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $123.61 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

