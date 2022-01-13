Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,830 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

