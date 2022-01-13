Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,365,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 435,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 254,031 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.