Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Shares of PGHY opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

