Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,186 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,267,000 after buying an additional 1,543,869 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after buying an additional 1,842,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,091,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,267,000 after buying an additional 877,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -139.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $24.11.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

