Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,073 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

