Raymond James Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $263.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $215.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.