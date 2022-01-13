Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.