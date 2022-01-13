Raymond James Trims Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Target Price to $36.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.

OHI opened at $30.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

