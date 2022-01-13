Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.45

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.45 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 79428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

