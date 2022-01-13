RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.92

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $7.35. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 26,776 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.71.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

