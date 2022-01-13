RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.92

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $7.35. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 26,776 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.71.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
